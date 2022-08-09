Remembering Olivia Newton-John's Nashville ties

Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday after a battle with cancer, was widely known for her power on the pop charts and on the big screen.

But her delicate voice animated some iconic country hits in the 1970s, and the Nashville establishment recognized her star power years before "Grease."

Flashback: She won a Grammy for best female country vocal performance for her 1973 single "Let Me Be There." In 1974, she won female vocalist of the year at the Country Music Association awards and scored an entertainer of the year nomination.

"I Honestly Love You" and "Have You Never Been Mellow" were among her biggest crossover hits, which appeared on the country charts and topped the Billboard Hot 100.

🎧 Listen: Newton-John's 1975 single "Please Mr. Please" is a classic ode to a country jukebox.