Two candidates who rose through the ranks as social justice activists won their legislative primaries, ushering in a new wave of progressive leadership for Nashville.

State of play: Charlane Oliver won the District 19 Democratic primary to replace retiring Sen. Brenda Gilmore. Oliver defeated former Metro Councilmembers Jerry Maynard and Ludye Wallace.

Justin Jones also won a close race for the District 52 House seat. He defeated current Councilmember Delishia Porterfield in the race to replace Rep. Mike Stewart.

Between the lines: Oliver and Jones have emerged as two of the city's most consequential progressive activists.