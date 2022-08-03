A promotion to the Nashville Sounds is supposed to be a pit stop on the way to a big-league career of ESPN highlights, charter flights around the country and many millions of dollars.

Yes, but: That's not at all how things worked out for Tim Dillard — he stayed and became a local legend instead.

He spent parts of nine seasons pitching for the Sounds and retired in 2021.

Dillard's longevity and durability earned him most of the team's pitching records, but he saw only sporadic stints in the big leagues.

Why it matters: The Sounds retired Dillard's No. 17 jersey last weekend, just the third player in the 44-year history of the minor league franchise to earn the honor.

He joins the likes of Yankees legend Don Mattingly and fellow minor league star Skeeter Barnes.

What he's saying: Dillard, who now lives in Nashville with his wife and family, works as a broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, the Sounds' big league affiliate.

Dillard, known for his wit, was lighthearted in a Twitter post thanking the Sounds for the honor.

"So after years of endless emails, late-night phone calls, over-aggressive campaigning (and smallish bribes) ... I successfully convinced the Nashville Sounds baseball club to generously retire my #17 jersey," Dillard said.

"Incredibly proud to have been part of this team for half my professional pilgrimage, and because of that…you get to stare at my face on the wall each time you walk in! You're welcome!"

By the numbers: Dillard is the Sounds' all-time leader in strikeouts, innings, games pitched and wins.

He appeared in 73 games at the major league level.

Dillard's career earned run average in the big leagues was 4.70.

Of note: Dillard is also a multimedia content creator. His work can be found at dimtillard.com.