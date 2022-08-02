Martin's Bar-B-Que Joint pitmaster Pat Martin appeared on The Splendid Table radio show and podcast last week, where he spoke about the vanishing art of West Tennessee-style whole hog barbecue.

Why it matters: Martin said rising costs have driven many mom-and-pop barbecue shops out of business.

He said his restaurant was one of three left in the state that use the West Tennessee method to prepare their meat, a painstaking process that can take 24 hours.

What he's saying: "The economics of barbecue is broken," Martin said, noting that aspiring pitmasters in small towns can now make an easier and more profitable living leaving barbecue behind.

Between the lines: Customers are often resistant to even slight changes in price, Martin said. The resulting dynamic pushed many small operations out of business or toward methods that cut back on quality.