Concerts happening in Nashville this August

Lovers of unabashed arena rock, get stoked. Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes will bring their Global Stadium Tour to Nissan Stadium on Aug. 12.

Why it matters: It's one of many worthwhile concerts in Nashville this month.

Driving the news: Brooklyn Bowl's impressive month kicks off tonight with singer-songwriter Cat Power. If you procrastinated, don't worry as tickets are still available.

Talented emo-tinged rock band Pinegrove, along with Sinai Vessel and Poise, have a pair of shows this week at Brooklyn Bowl.

Ascend Amphitheater will be pumping downtown full of '90s rock with college radio favorites Dispatch and O.A.R. on Saturday.

Jack Johnson headlines Ascend on Aug. 24 followed by Goo Goo Dolls on Aug. 27.

Don't forget: For an excellent chance to see a loud, fun rock show at Exit/In, check out Sleigh Bells on Aug. 16.

Hearing their song "Rill, Rill" is worth the price of admission alone.

Yes, and: The Ryman's calendar doubles as a window into Adam's mind.

🎧 This week's Music Monday playlist is made up of songs by artists with concerts in Nashville in August. Please like our playlist and share it with your friends.