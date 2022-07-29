Shania Twain documentary now streaming

A Netflix documentary released this week traces Shania Twain’s journey from a small mining town in Ontario to the heights of superstardom.

"Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl" is a 90-minute celebration of her trailblazing talent.

Why it matters: Twain is one of the most consequential artists in country music history, and her influence touches nearly every aspect of the genre today.

The pop and rock elements that rippled through songs like "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Any Man of Mine" have now become the norm on country charts.

Zoom in: The documentary uses interviews with Nashville executives and behind-the-scenes footage to show how she pushed her career into the upper echelon.

By the numbers: Twain is one of only two women to have three albums reach diamond status with the Recording Industry Association of America. The other is Whitney Houston.

Twain's album "Come On Over" is the top certified album by a solo female artist in RIAA history, with 20 million shipped in the U.S.

What they’re saying: "She paved the way not only for women in country, but for musicians everywhere," Orville Peck said in the documentary.

"I do not think that I would have the career that I have and the career that I want to continue to have had Shania not been Shania," Kelsea Ballerini said.

Our take: Twain's sales are staggering, and her influence is undeniable. She is the dotted line connecting Dolly Parton to modern crossover stars such as Taylor Swift.