The private contractor that oversaw the juvenile detention center in downtown Nashville pulled out of its $28 million contract four years early this summer, leaving city leaders scrambling to secure a new provider.

An emergency contract with a new company started July 1.

Why it matters: The downtown detention center is where juveniles accused of serious offenses are held.

Flashback: Four teenagers at the detention center escaped in 2019 after a series of policy violations from multiple contractor employees.

The contractor, Youth Opportunity Investments, acknowledged employee mistakes at the time. It fired some employees and made changes to improve security.

After a competitive bidding process, YOI secured a new contract to continue the work from 2021-2026.

YOI shifted the detention center contract to the affiliated entity Youth Opportunities of America in 2021.

Driving the news: The company notified juvenile court officials of their intention to scrap that contract in May.

Between the lines: Juvenile Court Judge Sheila Calloway tells Axios the company had "escalating" staffing problems including high turnover and excessive overtime hours for staff.

The new contract allowed for financial penalties if the company failed to fulfill certain requirements, including maintaining adequate staffing.

Calloway says court staff was preparing to alert the company of noncompliance when executives said they were pulling out of the contract.

"I give [the company] credit for realizing they couldn't provide the quality of detention services we expected," Calloway says.

What they're saying: In a June 1 email to Calloway and other court staff obtained by Axios, company executive Gary Sallee said the dynamics in the juvenile lockup "have not yielded results we can continue to accept."

"Our employees are fearful for their safety, our work is wrongfully demeaned, our reputation is tarnished, and our operations yield little or no net income," Sallee wrote.

"We have invested all of the financial resources available to fund Judge Sheila's dream, because we support the dream. … We can no longer pay for the dream."

The latest: A $9.6 million emergency contract with a new provider, Rite of Passage, runs through the end of 2023.