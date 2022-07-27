Tennessee Titans try to turn the page

Seeking to move past another soul-crushing playoff defeat, the Titans kick off training camp with their first practice Wednesday at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park.

The last time we saw the Titans, they fell 19-16 to the eventual AFC champions Cincinnati Bengals. Ryan Tannehill threw an interception that set up the Bengals' winning field goal.

What he's saying: "At some point, you've got to move on," Titans general manager Jon Robinson says about the loss to the Bengals. "We're onto this season. It's a new team. You can't just let it continue to fester. At some point, you've got to turn the page."

What to watch: Perhaps the biggest question facing the Titans as training camp begins is who will emerge from the new-look receiving corps.

The Titans traded away star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Eagles and drafted Treylon Burks in the first round. Burks missed much of the off-season program, calling into question how quickly he'll be able to produce.

The Titans also traded for veteran receiver Robert Woods, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Don't forget: Like Woods, cornerback Caleb Farley is also recovering from a knee injury. Farley has the opportunity to earn significant playing time in the secondary.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says Woods and Farley will be held out of some aspects of practice, but added they're working with each other as they recover from their injuries.

"I would say they're probably participating in 90% of the stuff we did the first couple of days."

Rock and roll: Another storyline is the contract situation with star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

Perhaps lost in the misery of the Bengals' loss was the historic performance by Simmons and the ferocious Titans pass rush, which sacked Joe Burrow a postseason-record nine times.

Robinson says Simmons is "excited to be back and ready to rock and roll."

Watching practice: Just two Titans practices will be opened up to the public this season, and no more tickets are available, according to the team's website.