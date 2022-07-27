1 hour ago - Sports
Nashville could host NHL Draft in 2023
Nashville is in contention to host the NHL Draft in 2023, the city's top tourism recruitment executive confirms to Axios.
Driving the news: Nashville is the favorite to host the draft in 2023, according to ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski.
- Wyshynski reported that hotel availability in Nashville is "proving to be a real challenge," although Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon disputed that. The draft takes place in early June — prime tourism season for Nashville.
What they're saying: "We are working through details and waiting to see if the city is selected," Spyridon says. "Nothing is signed or confirmed. If not 2023, then maybe 2024 or another year."
- A spokesperson for the Predators tells Axios the team loves "being a part of the league's tentpole events," but otherwise declined to comment.
Flashback: Nashville hosted one of its largest-ever tourism events in 2019 when the NFL Draft came here, bringing a combined crowd of 600,000 people over three days.
