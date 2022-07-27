1 hour ago - Sports

Nashville could host NHL Draft in 2023

Nate Rau
The draft floor during the 2022 NHL Draft.
The 2022 NHL Draft. Photo: Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Nashville is in contention to host the NHL Draft in 2023, the city's top tourism recruitment executive confirms to Axios.

Driving the news: Nashville is the favorite to host the draft in 2023, according to ESPN reporter Greg Wyshynski.

  • Wyshynski reported that hotel availability in Nashville is "proving to be a real challenge," although Convention and Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon disputed that. The draft takes place in early June — prime tourism season for Nashville.

What they're saying: "We are working through details and waiting to see if the city is selected," Spyridon says. "Nothing is signed or confirmed. If not 2023, then maybe 2024 or another year."

  • A spokesperson for the Predators tells Axios the team loves "being a part of the league's tentpole events," but otherwise declined to comment.

Flashback: Nashville hosted one of its largest-ever tourism events in 2019 when the NFL Draft came here, bringing a combined crowd of 600,000 people over three days.

