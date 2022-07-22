In the early months of the pandemic, pastry chef and "Chopped" champion Mathew Rice was eager to find a way to fight off the feelings of helplessness that set in after the restaurant industry shut down.

"There was very little to do that brought any kind of joy at all," Rice tells Axios.

So he started baking cookies.

Friends who were eager for a little sweetness texted him their requests, and word quickly spread. He began taking orders and leaving the batches on his porch.

They were easy to find — Rice's home in the Germantown area is the only one in the neighborhood with a pink door.

Within months, Rice's work blossomed into his company Pink Door Cookies, which opened a brick-and-mortar location in December 2020.

Why it matters: It's one of many examples of pandemic-era entrepreneurship that cropped up around Nashville.

Driving the news: Rice, who worked at Pastaria Nashville and at Girl & The Goat in Chicago, says starting his own business was always in the back of his mind.

The pandemic forced him to move faster than he expected — and helped him grow a legion of fans who backed a successful Kickstarter campaign. He hopes to continue expanding the concept in the future.

What's inside: The small storefront — at 321 Hart Street in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood — is a technicolor dream world that stays true to Rice's goal of embracing optimism through baked goods.

From the front counter, you can see trays of cookies stacked high, with bright bursts of pink and purple icing peeking out.

What he's saying: Rice's recipes are driven by nostalgia for the flavors of childhood.

"Everybody loves cookies, but they tend to think of them as one thing," Rice says. "Anything can be a cookie."

The menu features cookies based on blueberry pancakes, cotton candy, PB&J and watermelon sugar.

🍋 What Adam tried: The pink lemonade cookie, which combined a hot pink base with bright yellow icing, was a perfectly balanced bite that combined punches of sweet and sour.