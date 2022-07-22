Amy Grant tapped for Kennedy Center Honors

Nashville's own Amy Grant will be one of five recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors this year.

What they're saying: Grant was "the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture," Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," Grant said. "I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family."

Between the lines: Although country music gets most of the attention in Nashville, the Christian music industry is also largely based in Middle Tennessee.

Zoom out: Other honorees in Grant's class include U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight and composer Tania León.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: Grant's biggest crossover hit "Baby, Baby" and her sparkling Christmas albums have become ubiquitous. (My first concert ever was one of her trademark Christmas shows.)