Amy Grant tapped for Kennedy Center Honors
Nashville's own Amy Grant will be one of five recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors this year.
What they're saying: Grant was "the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture," Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said in a statement.
- "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors," Grant said. "I cannot wait to celebrate with my fellow honorees, friends, and family."
Between the lines: Although country music gets most of the attention in Nashville, the Christian music industry is also largely based in Middle Tennessee.
Zoom out: Other honorees in Grant's class include U2, George Clooney, Gladys Knight and composer Tania León.
💭 Adam's thought bubble: Grant's biggest crossover hit "Baby, Baby" and her sparkling Christmas albums have become ubiquitous. (My first concert ever was one of her trademark Christmas shows.)
- But if you want to get a deeper sense of Grant's skill as an artist who deftly navigates the pain and joy of daily life, try her 1997 album "Behind The Eyes."
