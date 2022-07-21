2 hours ago - News
Tennessee crime dropped in 2021
Major crimes in Tennessee dipped slightly in 2021, according to a new statewide report.
Driving the news: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's annual crime analysis found 502,706 serious crimes — such as murder, arson and theft — were reported last year, down about 1% from 2020.
Yes, but: While overall crime fell, some metrics in the report ticked up.
- DUI arrests climbed about 3% to nearly 18,760, although that figure remains below pre-pandemic levels.
- Meth offenses rose by about 20% to 19,726, higher than the previous two years.
Between the lines: The TBI tracks crime using a large database that allows law enforcement to analyze specific details such as the time of day when more serious crimes take place (3-5:59pm in 2021).
