National parks bring $870 million to Tennessee

Data: National Park Service; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nature lovers who visited National Parks Service land in Tennessee last year spent $870 million in the surrounding communities, according to a new federal report.

That money helped support more than 11,700 jobs, the federal agency says.

Driving the news: The Parks Service released a report last month tracing the economic ripple effects from national parks, monuments, recreation areas and other sites it oversees.

You can dive into state and park data online.

State of play: Tennessee ranked seventh in the country for park visitor spending, with more than 11 million visits to national park sites within our borders.

Spending has been on an upward swing in the state for several years, although it dipped slightly at the beginning of the pandemic.

Most of the money went toward lodging, restaurants and gas.

The intrigue: The Great Smoky Mountains drew more spending than any other location in the national system.

The sprawling park brought in nearly $1.3 billion in visitor spending — although the total was divided between Tennessee and our neighbors in North Carolina.

Zoom in: Natchez Trace Parkway, which starts in Nashville and weaves through Alabama and Mississippi, counted 6.4 million visitors and $178 million in spending across three states.

Stones River National Battlefield in Murfreesboro drew more than 365,000 visits and $23.8 million in spending.

What they're saying: "Tennessee's 13 national parks are transformative to communities as they drive jobs, visitor spending and economic value," Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell tells Axios.

Zoom out: Nationwide, nearly 300 million people spent more than $20 billion in the communities surrounding national park areas in 2021.

💭 Adam's thought bubble: I love living so close to the Natchez Trace Parkway. Every year, I pick a day to make some of the scenic drive when the autumn leaves are at their most vibrant.