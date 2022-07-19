Corporate homebuying booms in Nashville

Data: Redfin; Chart: Nicki Camberg/Axios

Nashville is a hotbed for corporations gobbling up single-family homes.

One in four homes sold in the first three months of this year was purchased by a corporation, according to data from Redfin. It's one of the highest rates in the nation.

Why it matters: Corporations have been making lucrative cash offers for single-family homes and then converting them into rental properties. It's another layer of complication for Nashville's stressed housing market.

State of play: The percentage of Nashville homes purchased by corporations grew from 17.3% in the first quarter of 2021 to 24.6% in the first quarter of this year.

Investors' local market share increased even as they bought a smaller number of homes in Q1 2022 compared to the same timeframe last year, according to Redfin.

Between the lines: Analysts have found that a handful of investment firms account for a large number of corporate home purchases in the Nashville area.

Driving the news: The issue has caught the attention of Congress. In June, the House Financial Services Committee released a bombshell report based on surveys of the five leading single-family rental (SFR) companies.

For the record: The five companies surveyed were Invitation Homes, American Homes 4 Rent, FirstKey Homes, Progress Residential and Amherst Residential.

The report found that the companies have experienced explosive growth since 2018, adding more than 76,000 homes to their ownership roster. The companies have especially focused on the South.

Using complicated financial mechanisms, the companies tend to make cash offers. Between 2018 and 2021, the companies offered $24.7 billion in bonds and other financial instruments to investors.

Of note: Their buying strategies zero in on neighborhoods with significantly larger Black populations than the national average, the report found.

What they're saying: "To meet investor's return expectations, SFR home landlords often prioritize maximizing profits," the congressional report concluded.

"As a result, evidence suggests that renters in institutionally-owned SFR homes often experience higher rent increases, inflated fees, and diminishing quality of housing over time."

By the numbers: These companies are especially interested in neighborhoods with cheaper homes and higher rents.