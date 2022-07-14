Frist hosts Renaissance knight exhibit

A new exhibit that opened this month at the Frist Art Museum is a portal into the high drama of the Renaissance era, complete with full suits of armor, helmets and swords once brandished by knights.

Zoom in: "Knights in Armor" has the makings of an unconventional date night for readers who see love as a battlefield. More than 100 items are on display to offer a window into life as a European knight.

Armor designed for children and horses is included, as are items used in jousts.

Between the lines: Armor of the Renaissance age served both as intricate systems of protection and "wearable sculpture," senior curator Trinita Kennedy said in a statement.

An art collector began cobbling together the collection in 1859, Kennedy said. It comes to Nashville from a museum in Florence.

The collection features armor used throughout Europe, including examples from France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

What to know: The exhibit runs through Oct. 10. Museum tickets are available online or in person.