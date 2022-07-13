Hagerty staffer's departure not tied to Jan. 6 testimony
The day after Judd Deere announced his resignation from Sen. Bill Hagerty's office, snippets of his testimony to the Jan. 6 congressional committee were released to the public.
Between the lines: Before working in Hagerty's office, Deere was a deputy press secretary for former President Trump.
Driving the news: Deere was one of several former Trump staffers whose testimony was published during a committee hearing on Tuesday.
- "I told [Trump in December 2020] that my personal viewpoint was the Electoral College had met, which is the system that our country is set under to elect a president and vice president, and I believed at that point that the means for him to pursue litigation was probably closed," Deer told the Jan. 6 committee.
- He added that Trump "disagreed" with that assessment.
What they're saying: Deere tells Axios the timing of his resignation is a coincidence. He says he didn't get an advance notice that portions of his video deposition, which took place in the spring, would be published.
- "There's no connection to my resignation from the senator's office to the activities of the Jan. 6 committee," Deere says.
Hagerty heaped praise on Deere in response to a question about the timing of his resignation.
- "Judd was an outstanding employee and is an even better person and friend. He is highly-respected by all who know him, and I'm extraordinarily grateful that he served as a member of my Senate staff."
