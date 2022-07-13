Hagerty staffer's departure not tied to Jan. 6 testimony

The day after Judd Deere announced his resignation from Sen. Bill Hagerty's office, snippets of his testimony to the Jan. 6 congressional committee were released to the public.

Between the lines: Before working in Hagerty's office, Deere was a deputy press secretary for former President Trump.

Driving the news: Deere was one of several former Trump staffers whose testimony was published during a committee hearing on Tuesday.

"I told [Trump in December 2020] that my personal viewpoint was the Electoral College had met, which is the system that our country is set under to elect a president and vice president, and I believed at that point that the means for him to pursue litigation was probably closed," Deer told the Jan. 6 committee.

He added that Trump "disagreed" with that assessment.

What they're saying: Deere tells Axios the timing of his resignation is a coincidence. He says he didn't get an advance notice that portions of his video deposition, which took place in the spring, would be published.

"There's no connection to my resignation from the senator's office to the activities of the Jan. 6 committee," Deere says.

Hagerty heaped praise on Deere in response to a question about the timing of his resignation.