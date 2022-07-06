For 50 years, the legal dynamic around abortion rights has essentially been anti-abortion activists and lawmakers challenging the limits of Roe v. Wade.

But entering into a post-Roe era, with a near-total ban expected to take effect in Tennessee next month, a legal role reversal is in the works.

Why it matters: Without Roe, advocates in favor of abortion access will have to develop new legal strategies if they choose to fight restrictions in court.

Nashville civil rights attorney Chris Smith says the Tennessee ban's narrow carve-out for protecting the health and life of a pregnant person could offer a foothold for a court battle.

What he's saying: Smith points out to Axios the exception — which allows doctors to defend themselves in court — could be challenged because it does not allow for abortions in situations where a pregnant person is suicidal or threatening self-harm.

"Tennessee's law has a carve-out for the life of a mother, but it says mental health threatening the life of a mother doesn't count," Smith says. "That might be subject to attack."

The other side: Anti-abortion activists have new battle lines as well. A Tennessee Right to Life executive told the Tennessee Lookout the organization would continue to fight against access to abortion pills.

State of play: Although medication abortions are included in Tennessee's current six-week ban and the impending near-total ban, providers around the world mail the pills to their patients.

Tennessee passed legislation earlier this year to outlaw prescribing abortion pills via telehealth and make mailing abortion pills in the state a felony.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department will fight states' efforts to restrict access to the FDA-approved pills.

Between the lines: Nashville defense attorney David Raybin tells Axios that multiple people a day have come to him asking if there is any available legal avenue to get abortion pills in Tennessee.