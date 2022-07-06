Nashville concerts in July 2022

It's well-established that the Axios Nashville team loves music.

We wanted to share some concerts that we're excited about in July.

July 6: Guster & The Nashville Symphony. The alt-rock band's appearance is the latest example of the symphony's efforts to welcome a diverse and sometimes unexpected slate of collaborators.

July 8-9: Brandi Carlile at Ascend Amphitheater. One of Nashville's darlings — and a force behind The Highwomen and Tanya Tucker's comeback — has a catalog of modern-day standards like "The Story." Plus, she's bringing the Indigo Girls.

July 13: Joshua Ray Walker at the Basement East. The ascending Texas singer-songwriter is in the midst of a massive international tour. It would be completely unsurprising to see Walker take his place alongside Americana mainstays like Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell.

July 16: Kent Blazy at The Bluebird Cafe. Blazy co-wrote some of Garth Brooks' most iconic songs, including "If Tomorrow Never Comes" and "Ain't Goin' Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)."

July 25: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at The Ryman. The newly announced Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will belt out classics like "Heartbreaker," "We Belong" and "Love is a Battlefield" in one of Nashville's most celebrated and intimate venues.

July 31: Kendrick Lamar at Bridgestone Arena. His live performances are legendary for good reason.