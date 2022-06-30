3 hours ago - Politics
New committee will vet Nashville stadium deal
Vice Mayor Jim Shulman appointed Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes to lead a new committee vetting the pending proposals for a new Titans stadium and surrounding East Bank infrastructure.
Why it matters: Mendes is one of the project's most prominent skeptics. He's expressed concerns about the underpinnings of a new stadium deal in social media posts and in preliminary council hearings.
- The new committee, which consists of seven council members, won't make formal recommendations on the plan. That work will still fall to the existing council groups, like the budget and finance committee.
What he's saying: Mendes tells Axios he hopes the committee increases awareness about the stadium plan and the East Bank infrastructure for council members and the public.
- Mendes says he plans to hold public meetings across the city for people to learn about the plan and give feedback to public officials.
