3 hours ago - Politics

New committee will vet Nashville stadium deal

Nate Rau
Exterior photo of Nissan Stadium.
Photo: Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman appointed Metro Councilmember Bob Mendes to lead a new committee vetting the pending proposals for a new Titans stadium and surrounding East Bank infrastructure.

Why it matters: Mendes is one of the project's most prominent skeptics. He's expressed concerns about the underpinnings of a new stadium deal in social media posts and in preliminary council hearings.

  • The new committee, which consists of seven council members, won't make formal recommendations on the plan. That work will still fall to the existing council groups, like the budget and finance committee.

What he's saying: Mendes tells Axios he hopes the committee increases awareness about the stadium plan and the East Bank infrastructure for council members and the public.

  • Mendes says he plans to hold public meetings across the city for people to learn about the plan and give feedback to public officials.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more