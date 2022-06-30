Data: CBRE; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville is among the fastest growing hubs for life science research talent in the country, according to a new report that showed growing employment opportunities in that sector.

An analysis of federal data from real estate services firm CBRE showed the city's population of life science researchers grew by more than 100% from 2015-2020.

Why it matters: The report illustrates another significant pocket of talent for Nashville, which is already established as a corporate center for health care and tech companies.

Nashville has "significant" concentrations of data scientists, biochemists and biophysicists, according to the report.

Between the lines: The report cited Vanderbilt University Medical Center as a key driver of that growth, in part due to robust grant funding from the National Institutes of Health.

Flashback: Vanderbilt University chancellor Daniel Diermeier told Axios earlier this year that he wanted to harness the power of the institution's biomedical science research to attract more companies to the region.

Yes, but: The report put Nashville at No. 23 in a ranking of the nation's top talent clusters for life sciences research, behind well-established leaders like Boston; Washington, D.C.; and San Francisco.