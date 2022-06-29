Pancho & Lefty's new location

Pancho & Lefty's Cantina is coming to Melrose.

The local taco restaurant, owned by the team behind Edley's Bar-B-Que, will open later this summer in the Eighth Avenue space previously occupied by The Sutler.

State of salsa: The restaurant's downtown location will close next month, while the Sylvan Park location will remain open.

Between the shells: "Downtown Nashville has evolved since we opened our doors there," owner Will Newman said in a statement.