Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of nearby options pops up.

Host your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment.

Location: Southeast Nashville

Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)

$54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests) Number of guests: Up to 18

Overlooking Old Hickory Lake, this pool and hot tub offers unique add-ons like use of an arcade, speakers, and a one-hour boat ride for up to eight guests on the lake.

Location: Hendersonville

Cost: $67.50-$75 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)

$67.50-$75 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests) Number of guests: Up to 20

This private resort-style oasis includes free access to a grill, hot tub, WiFi, fire pit, towels, and speakers.

Location: Nashville (Cumberland Heights)

Cost: $150 per hour for up to 10 guests ($0 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)

$150 per hour for up to 10 guests ($0 per hour, per guest after 10 guests) Number of guests: Up to 15

