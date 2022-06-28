22 mins ago - Things to Do
3 private pools to rent near Nashville starting at $54 an hour
Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.
How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.
- To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of nearby options pops up.
1. Pink Door Pool House
Host your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment.
- Location: Southeast Nashville
- Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 18
2. Lakefront Pool and Hot Tub
Overlooking Old Hickory Lake, this pool and hot tub offers unique add-ons like use of an arcade, speakers, and a one-hour boat ride for up to eight guests on the lake.
- Location: Hendersonville
- Cost: $67.50-$75 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 20
3. Luxurious Saltwater Pool
This private resort-style oasis includes free access to a grill, hot tub, WiFi, fire pit, towels, and speakers.
- Location: Nashville (Cumberland Heights)
- Cost: $150 per hour for up to 10 guests ($0 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
- Number of guests: Up to 15
