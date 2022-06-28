22 mins ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent near Nashville starting at $54 an hour

Maxwell Millington
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply.

How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb.

1. Pink Door Pool House

Host your next party at this in-ground pool and private pool house apartment.

  • Location: Southeast Nashville
  • Cost: $54-$60 per hour for up to five guests ($7 per hour, per guest after five guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 18
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Lakefront Pool and Hot Tub

Overlooking Old Hickory Lake, this pool and hot tub offers unique add-ons like use of an arcade, speakers, and a one-hour boat ride for up to eight guests on the lake.

  • Location: Hendersonville
  • Cost: $67.50-$75 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 20
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Luxurious Saltwater Pool

This private resort-style oasis includes free access to a grill, hot tub, WiFi, fire pit, towels, and speakers.

  • Location: Nashville (Cumberland Heights)
  • Cost: $150 per hour for up to 10 guests ($0 per hour, per guest after 10 guests)
  • Number of guests: Up to 15
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
Photo: courtesy of Swimply.com
