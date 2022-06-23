2 hours ago - News

Tennessee launches new hotline for pothole reports

Adam Tamburin
A bus driving over a pothole.
Photo: Shelley Mays/The Tennessean/USA Today Network

After a particularly grueling year for Tennessee drivers, the Department of Transportation is launching a new statewide hotline to report potholes.

  • Callers can dial 833-TDOTFIX to report potholes on state roads. You can also make maintenance requests online.

Flashback: The hotline was created after the General Assembly passed a law calling for a streamlined reporting system.

Between the lines: The state has a system to reimburse for some car damage caused by potholes. But one of the requirements for a successful claim is that the pothole in question must have been reported to the state before the damage was done to ensure the state had a chance to fix it.

  • "If potholes haven't been reported, those claims can be denied," state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) said earlier this year while explaining the legislation behind the hotline.
  • "There needs to be ease of reporting," Massey said. "That's where we’re trying to get to."

By the numbers: There's no doubt a cold and wet winter made for a particularly rough wave of potholes this year.

  • Statewide, some 15,699 tons of asphalt material have been used to patch potholes during the fiscal year ending this month.
  • TDOT has received 6,396 pothole work requests this fiscal year. More than half of those requests were in Davidson County.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more