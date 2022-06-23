After a particularly grueling year for Tennessee drivers, the Department of Transportation is launching a new statewide hotline to report potholes.

Callers can dial 833-TDOTFIX to report potholes on state roads. You can also make maintenance requests online.

Flashback: The hotline was created after the General Assembly passed a law calling for a streamlined reporting system.

Between the lines: The state has a system to reimburse for some car damage caused by potholes. But one of the requirements for a successful claim is that the pothole in question must have been reported to the state before the damage was done to ensure the state had a chance to fix it.

"If potholes haven't been reported, those claims can be denied," state Sen. Becky Duncan Massey (R-Knoxville) said earlier this year while explaining the legislation behind the hotline.

"There needs to be ease of reporting," Massey said. "That's where we’re trying to get to."

By the numbers: There's no doubt a cold and wet winter made for a particularly rough wave of potholes this year.