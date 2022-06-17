Coffee shops across the city are joining forces to celebrate Pride Month with a series of specialty drinks in honor of the LGBTQ+ community.

The Pride "coffee crawl" runs through next Saturday.

Why it matters: Many of the participating establishments are donating a portion of the proceeds from their technicolor lattes and iced teas to organizations that help the LGBTQ+ community.

What they're saying: Matryoshka Coffee owner Abbey Chiavario tells Axios she organized the collaborative event to "celebrate our staff, friends and customers by offering something fun for a lot of people to partake in."

"Being queer in the South isn't easy, and it's the least we could do to show our support and our love in a tangible way," Chiavario says. "Plus, it's fun to stretch those creative muscles!"

The buzz: Chiavario previously organized a Valentines-themed coffee crawl. She says it's been fun to see customers embrace the concept — some of them try to stop by every shop and track their progress on spreadsheets.

By the numbers: There are 17 coffee spots listed as participants, some with multiple locations. Chiavario says that's evidence of the family-like bond among different coffee-slingers across town.

Zoom in: Participating shop 8th And Roast is offering the Rubyfruit Jungle iced latte, which is made with oat milk that was steeped in Fruity Pebbles.

"8th And Roast is a welcoming place for all communities every day, and participating in a Pride coffee crawl is a way we can reaffirm that," managing partner Q Taylor tells Axios.

8th And Roast's Billi Dallas, who created the rainbow latte with team member Julia Austin, tells Axios it was inspired by the "nostalgia of Saturday morning cereal."

💭 Adam's thought bubble: The Axios Nashville team visited five of the participating shops in 24 hours. I'm shaking from excitement … and espresso.