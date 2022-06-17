Bill Haslam to become lead owner of Predators

Former Gov. Bill Haslam is joining the ownership group of the Nashville Predators, gradually purchasing shares from lead owner Herb Fritch over the next three years.

Multiple sources familiar with the deal, which is nearly complete, confirmed the details to Axios. News of Haslam joining the Predators ownership group was first reported by Sportico.

Why it matters: Haslam, 63, brings stability to an ownership group that could have faced an uncertain future.

Details: The Predators' ownership structure is unwieldy with 17 different people owning shares in the organization. Fritch took over as chairman succeeding Tom Cigarran in 2019, and over time has emerged as the investor with the largest share.