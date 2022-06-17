8 mins ago - Sports
Bill Haslam to become lead owner of Predators
Former Gov. Bill Haslam is joining the ownership group of the Nashville Predators, gradually purchasing shares from lead owner Herb Fritch over the next three years.
- Multiple sources familiar with the deal, which is nearly complete, confirmed the details to Axios. News of Haslam joining the Predators ownership group was first reported by Sportico.
Why it matters: Haslam, 63, brings stability to an ownership group that could have faced an uncertain future.
Details: The Predators' ownership structure is unwieldy with 17 different people owning shares in the organization. Fritch took over as chairman succeeding Tom Cigarran in 2019, and over time has emerged as the investor with the largest share.
- Fritch, a health care entrepreneur, and Haslam began negotiating in earnest about six months ago. For now, there are no plans for other minority owners to sell shares, sources say.
- Fritch will continue in his role as chairman of the ownership group. Haslam will enter the ownership group with a minority stake and become the lead owner in the coming years.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.