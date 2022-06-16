44 mins ago - News

Dolly Parton donates $1 million to VUMC

Adam Tamburin
Dolly Parton with VUMC doctor Naji Abumrad.
Dolly Parton with her longtime friend, VUMC doctor Naji Abumrad. Photo: courtesy of Dolly Parton

Tennessee's mountain angel Dolly Parton announced another $1 million donation to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Parton's latest gift will go toward the study of pediatric infectious diseases.

  • "No child should ever have to suffer, and I'm willing to do my part to try and keep as many of them as I can as healthy and safe as possible," Parton said.

Flashback: Parton has supported VUMC for years. In April 2020, she gave $1 million to support COVID-19 research.

  • That donation powered the work behind Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and other treatments.
  • Parton previously donated to the pediatric cancer program at Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Between the lines: Parton dedicated multiple VUMC donations to her friend Naji Abumrad, a VUMC doctor and professor of surgery.

The bottom line: "Dolly's previous support to infectious disease research, and also our pediatric cancer program, has already saved countless lives," VUMC president and CEO Jeff Balser said in a statement.

  • "This new gift will bolster our defenses against future threats to the safety of this region and society as a whole."
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more