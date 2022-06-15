Major League Soccer and Apple have reached a deal to stream all games on the Apple TV app starting next year.

Why it matters: The Nashville SC have enjoyed excellent home attendance since Geodis Park opened earlier this year, and a one-stop streaming option will give the franchise's burgeoning fan base another way to follow the team.

Games streamed on Apple TV won't be subject to local blackouts.

Context: Nashville SC games are currently broadcast through MyTV30 and streamed on the team's website, an SC spokesperson tells Axios.

The deal with Apple also serves as another marker for the growth of MLS. The Associated Press reported the annual revenue guarantee for the league over the course of the 10-year agreement with Apple is $250 million.

What he's saying: "We sit on the precipice of an incredible opportunity," Nashville SC majority owner John Ingram said in a statement provided to Axios. "This partnership provides us with an exciting path for the growth of our league."