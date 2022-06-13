56 mins ago - Politics

Councilmember wants special session on guns

Nate Rau
Courtney Johnston poses for a portrait.
Photo: courtesy of Councilmember Courtney Johnston

Metro Councilmember Courtney Johnston called on Gov. Bill Lee to hold a special legislative session to address gun violence, mental health and school safety.

Why it matters: Johnston's letter, which was sent to the governor Friday and shared with Axios, is a rare example of a right-leaning Tennessee elected official demanding the state take action on guns.

  • Gun control is increasingly becoming a bipartisan issue. Seventy percent of Americans and a majority of Republicans think gun control laws should take precedence over protecting gun ownership, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll.
  • Hundreds of demonstrators marched in Nashville over the weekend, calling for an end to gun violence.

Driving the news: A bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced a deal Sunday on legislation to address gun violence, including stricter background checks for gun buyers under the age of 21.

What she's saying: "This is not about gun control. I'm not questioning the Second Amendment," Johnston wrote. "But with that right comes responsibilities."

  • "It shouldn't require more education and licensure to drive a vehicle that was designed for transportation than to get a gun that was designed for the sole purpose of killing."

Context: Johnston is a first-term council member representing the Crieve Hall area. She tells Axios her district has experienced gun crimes.

  • "We've reached a point where we have people being shot at just sitting on their own front porch. We've reached a place where nowhere is safe," Johnston said in her letter to Lee.

Yes, but: Lee has thus far been unmoved by arguments that gun control measures are needed.

  • He signed an executive order last week designed to ratchet up school security and strengthen law enforcement's training for active shooter scenarios.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more