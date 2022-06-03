Awhile back, we asked you to satisfy our cravings by suggesting the best desserts in town.

🥧 Classics like Miss Linda's pies at Elliston Place Soda Shop must not be ignored.

Adam's latest order was a sumptuous chocolate chess pie.

🍰 A popular suggestion is Baked on 8th bakery.

Paul U. calls it "hands down the best dessert in town."

🍫 Bailee M. gives two glowing recommendations, singling out the 17-layer chocolate cake from Carne Mare and giving props to the plant-based ice cream shop KOKOS.

"Every time I mention it to someone other than my roommates, people usually don't know about it," Bailee tells us. "Honestly might be better than regular ice cream and they have such fun flavors!!"

🍽 Several readers are going granular in their picks, giving specific order suggestions instead of just recommending a restaurant.

Bob L. says to order the carrot cake from J. Alexander's on White Bridge Road. (It's a chain, but it's based here so it makes the cut.)

Randy R. spread the love, suggesting apple pie at Germantown Cafe, cheesecake at Coco's Italian Market, crème brûlée at Darfons and the ice cream sandwiches at Jasper's.

And Katie L. calls Lockeland Table's skillet cookie "the best dessert ever."

🍌 Jayme S. goes with a different dessert from Lockeland Table — the bananas foster bread pudding. And her recommendation comes with a precious anecdote.

“We love it so much, the chef at Lockeland hid blueberries in it to tell us we were having a boy!"

🔥 We can't mention bananas foster without recommending that dish at Sperry's, where servers prepare it tableside.