TailGate Brewery and the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere have partnered on a new beer, Howdy Cloudy.

The hazy session IPA is branded after the zoo's impossibly cute clouded leopards.

Details: Howdy Cloudy is being released Friday as part of the zoo's annual Brew at the Zoo event.

A portion of sales will be donated to the zoo's clouded leopard conservation programs.

If you go: Brew at the Zoo will feature 65 breweries, many of them from the Nashville area.

Tickets are $95 for general admission.

