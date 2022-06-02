15 mins ago - Food and Drink
TailGate, Nashville Zoo collaborate on a new beer
TailGate Brewery and the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere have partnered on a new beer, Howdy Cloudy.
- The hazy session IPA is branded after the zoo's impossibly cute clouded leopards.
Details: Howdy Cloudy is being released Friday as part of the zoo's annual Brew at the Zoo event.
- A portion of sales will be donated to the zoo's clouded leopard conservation programs.
If you go: Brew at the Zoo will feature 65 breweries, many of them from the Nashville area.
- Tickets are $95 for general admission.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.