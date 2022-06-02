15 mins ago - Food and Drink

TailGate, Nashville Zoo collaborate on a new beer

Nate Rau
A clouded leopard poses with a new variety of beer
Photo: courtesy of the Nashville Zoo

TailGate Brewery and the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere have partnered on a new beer, Howdy Cloudy.

  • The hazy session IPA is branded after the zoo's impossibly cute clouded leopards.

Details: Howdy Cloudy is being released Friday as part of the zoo's annual Brew at the Zoo event.

  • A portion of sales will be donated to the zoo's clouded leopard conservation programs.

If you go: Brew at the Zoo will feature 65 breweries, many of them from the Nashville area.

  • Tickets are $95 for general admission.

More information.

