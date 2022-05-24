Census undercounted TN's population
Tennessee's population was significantly undercounted in the 2020 census.
- The undercount was by 4.8%, according to a report released earlier this month by the U.S. Census Bureau based on post-census surveys.
- Tennessee is one of 14 states that were miscounted.
Why it matters: The update paints a clearer picture of Tennessee's growth in the last decade, as our population grew to 6.9 million people in 2020.
How it works: A state's census data is used to direct an array of government services. It's also used to allot seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and to guide the once-per-decade state legislative redistricting process.
Yes, but: Despite the undercount, it's too late to correct congressional reapportionment. That means the miscounted figures will stick, Axios's Stef W. Kight reports.
- An accurate count could have put Tennessee in the area of deserving a 10th House seat.
