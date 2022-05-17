4 hours ago - Food and Drink
3 places to go for happy hour deals in Nashville
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Music City.
1. Butchertown Hall
Get $4 and $5 beers, $5 wine, $6 cocktails and food specials from 3-5pm on weekdays and 2-5pm on Sundays.
- Address: 1416 4th Ave. N.
2. Black Rabbit
Happy hour runs from 4-6pm Tuesday through Saturday with $5 cocktails, $2 off draft beer and two-for-one cans of beer.
- Address: 218 3rd Ave. N.
3. Five Points Pizza
Grab a beer and a slice of pizza for $5-$8 every weekday from 2-6pm.
- Address: 4100 Charlotte Ave. (West Nashville) and 1012 Woodland St. (East Nashville)
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.