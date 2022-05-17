4 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Nashville

Maxwell Millington
Draft beer flight and pizza
Photo: courtesy of Five Points Pizza

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Music City.

1. Butchertown Hall

Get $4 and $5 beers, $5 wine, $6 cocktails and food specials from 3-5pm on weekdays and 2-5pm on Sundays.

Tortilla chips and salsa with a cocktail
Photo: BRND House, courtesy of Butchertown Hall
2. Black Rabbit

Happy hour runs from 4-6pm Tuesday through Saturday with $5 cocktails, $2 off draft beer and two-for-one cans of beer.

3. Five Points Pizza

Grab a beer and a slice of pizza for $5-$8 every weekday from 2-6pm.

