Brandi Carlile nominated for three Americana Music Award awards

Brandi Carlile is poised for yet another big year at the Americana Music Awards, as she earned three nominations, including for the crucial Artist of the Year award.

Carlile also was nominated for Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Why it matters: Carlile has risen to the top of Americana music. A touring force, she's also won over critics and sheltered new artists into the mainstream.

Driving the news: The Americana Music Association announced nominations Monday for its annual awards show in September.

The other Artist of the Year nominees were Jason Isbell, Allison Russell, Billy Strings and Yola.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: The Americana Music Awards can sometimes feel a little too Nashville-centric, so it was refreshing to see indie-rock darlings Big Thief garner a nomination for Duo or Group of the Year.

