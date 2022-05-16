Country music "icon and legend" Naomi Judd remembered

Naomi Judd's extraordinary legacy was celebrated Sunday night during an emotional memorial service at the Ryman Auditorium.

Driving the news: Emmylou Harris, Brad Paisley and Little Big Town were on hand to perform. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Bette Midler shared video messages.

But the most powerful tributes came from Naomi's daughters.

Between the lines: Naomi Judd was an outspoken advocate for mental health care who struggled with depression.

What they're saying: Ashley Judd began by speaking about her mother's cultivation of "preternatural mother-daughter harmonies."

"We are here tonight remembering an icon and a legend who left country music better than she found it."

Wynonna's majestic voice is one of country music's great instruments. It is a vessel of pure emotion.

Singing her mother's words on "River of Time" was the ultimate encapsulation of the grief, love and despair that come alongside a sudden loss.

"Flow on, river of time," she sang, looking up. "Wash away the pain and heal my mind."

The bottom line: Wynonna ended the telecast with a pledge to move forward with the reunion tour she had planned with her mother, calling it an extension of the tribute.

"We will continue this spectacle," she said before a rousing rendition of "Love Can Build a Bridge," the last song Wynonna sang with her mother.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.