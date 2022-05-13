Parade honors vets, first responders
The nonprofit Tunnels to Towers Foundation is holding a parade down lower Broadway on Friday evening featuring 750 first responders and military families.
Why it matters: Tunnels to Towers supports veterans, first responders and their families with mortgage-free homes.
- By the end of the year, the organization will have provided homes for over 500 families.
- It also partners with other groups to provide comprehensive care, including mental health and addiction treatment.
Flashback: Tunnels to Towers was launched in honor of New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his life on 9/11.
Details: Following the parade, a collection of country music artists will put on a concert for an invitation-only crowd of first responders, veterans and their family members.
- Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Darryl Worley and Willie Shaw are among those performing.
If you go: The parade begins at 6pm and concludes at the Wildhorse Saloon.
