The nonprofit Tunnels to Towers Foundation is holding a parade down lower Broadway on Friday evening featuring 750 first responders and military families.

Why it matters: Tunnels to Towers supports veterans, first responders and their families with mortgage-free homes.

By the end of the year, the organization will have provided homes for over 500 families.

It also partners with other groups to provide comprehensive care, including mental health and addiction treatment.

Flashback: Tunnels to Towers was launched in honor of New York firefighter Stephen Siller, who sacrificed his life on 9/11.

Details: Following the parade, a collection of country music artists will put on a concert for an invitation-only crowd of first responders, veterans and their family members.

Old Dominion, Lee Brice, Brantley Gilbert, Darryl Worley and Willie Shaw are among those performing.

If you go: The parade begins at 6pm and concludes at the Wildhorse Saloon.