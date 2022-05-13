Nashville's luxury housing market explodes. Plus: 4 pricy listings

A record-setting $50 million listing is just one indicator of Nashville's growing luxury real estate market.

The big picture: Despite inventory being short, there's been more activity in the luxury range — defined here as any listing over $2 million.

By the numbers:

In the last year, there have been 275 sales of over $2 million in the Nashville area.

In April 2022, there were 33 luxury closings with an average of 26 days on market.

The median list price in the luxury range was $3.5 million.

Chart: Axios Visuals; Source: Greater Nashville Realtors

What's happening: Every year, as home values soar and more record-breaking sales take place, the luxury list prices get even more luxe.

Steve Fridrich, president of Fridrich & Clark Realty, said any listing over $2 million would've been called luxury two years ago. Now that minimum should be more like $4 million, he says.

What's next: Luxury market home prices are only going up.

Here are the priciest Nashville homes, right now.

1. 1304 Chickering Rd.— $50 million

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 19,811 square feet

5 bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, 19,811 square feet Features: Top-of-the-line everything, tennis courts, stunning pool and more on 59 acres

Top-of-the-line everything, tennis courts, stunning pool and more on 59 acres See our full home tour here.

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

2. 1950 Chickering Rd. — $15 million

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 8,938 square feet

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 8,938 square feet Features: Library, barn, two-bed renovated guest house, all ensuite bedrooms upstairs, double-decker front porch and a movie theater, all on 22 acres

3. 5836 Hillsboro Pike — $11.9 million

Specs: 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 11,034 square feet

5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 11,034 square feet Features: Pool with waterfall, outdoor living and kitchen area, and lush landscaping on over 8 acres

Photo: courtesy of listing agent Karen Russell

Photo: courtesy of listing agent Karen Russell

Photo: courtesy of listing agent Karen Russell

4. 515 Church St. #4502 — $10 million

Specs: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 4,374 square feet

2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 4,374 square feet Features: Two-story penthouse, six-car garage, floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping views

Photo: courtesy of listing agent Richard Courtney

Photo: courtesy of listing agent Richard Courtney