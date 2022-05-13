See inside Nashville's most expensive home, listed at $50M

This sprawling Chickering Road estate is the most expensive home to ever hit the market in Nashville.

Background: 1304 Chickering Rd. belongs to HCA Healthcare co-founder Tommy Frist.

The Frist family purchased the property for $2.2 million in 1993 and built the house in 2001, Axios' Nate Rau reported earlier this week.

The basics: At a cool 19,811 square feet, the estate has five bedrooms and six full and four half baths.

Price: The house is made with some of the finest craftsmanship you'll ever see, but you're paying for the grounds, says listing agent Steve Fridrich, president of Fridrich & Clark Realty.

Most lots in the area average an acre, though many on this stretch of Chickering are over 9 acres, he says.

This 59-acre property includes tennis courts, a pool and pristine landscaping.

Plus, an additional consecutive 9-acre lot is included in the $50 million price tag.

Design: Bunny Williams, one of the most well-respected interior designers of all time, designed the place. It's hard to believe no major changes have been made in the 21 years since it was built; the interior is truly timeless.

There's warm wood throughout the house, which makes it feel cozy, despite being palatial. You'll also see lots of playful upholstery and gorgeous wall coverings.

It has the charm of something built 100 years ago with all the modern finishes and features, Fridrich says.

The exterior is the epitome of Southern grandeur, with Georgian-style columns, numerous chimneys peering out of the roof and a double-decker porch.

Here's a look around.

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich

Photo: courtesy of Steve Fridrich