See inside Nashville's most expensive home, listed at $50M
This sprawling Chickering Road estate is the most expensive home to ever hit the market in Nashville.
Background: 1304 Chickering Rd. belongs to HCA Healthcare co-founder Tommy Frist.
- The Frist family purchased the property for $2.2 million in 1993 and built the house in 2001, Axios' Nate Rau reported earlier this week.
The basics: At a cool 19,811 square feet, the estate has five bedrooms and six full and four half baths.
Price: The house is made with some of the finest craftsmanship you'll ever see, but you're paying for the grounds, says listing agent Steve Fridrich, president of Fridrich & Clark Realty.
- Most lots in the area average an acre, though many on this stretch of Chickering are over 9 acres, he says.
- This 59-acre property includes tennis courts, a pool and pristine landscaping.
- Plus, an additional consecutive 9-acre lot is included in the $50 million price tag.
Design: Bunny Williams, one of the most well-respected interior designers of all time, designed the place. It's hard to believe no major changes have been made in the 21 years since it was built; the interior is truly timeless.
- There's warm wood throughout the house, which makes it feel cozy, despite being palatial. You'll also see lots of playful upholstery and gorgeous wall coverings.
- It has the charm of something built 100 years ago with all the modern finishes and features, Fridrich says.
The exterior is the epitome of Southern grandeur, with Georgian-style columns, numerous chimneys peering out of the roof and a double-decker porch.
Here's a look around.
