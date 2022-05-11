Nashville's first $50M home listing

The Belle Meade home of HCA Healthcare co-founder Tommy Frist was put on the market last week for a whopping $50 million.

Why it matters: It's the most expensive home listing ever in the Nashville area.

The Frist family purchased the property for $2.2 million in 1993 and built the house in 2001.

Driving the news: The 19,811-square-foot home is the centerpiece of a 59-acre estate in the heart of Belle Meade.

Real estate agent Steve Fridrich, president of Fridrich & Clark Realty, describes the house as "one of the finest homes in the region" in the listing.

By the numbers: The house includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms.

There are also nine fireplaces, a six-bay garage and an in-ground pool.

