1 hour ago - Real Estate
Nashville's first $50M home listing
The Belle Meade home of HCA Healthcare co-founder Tommy Frist was put on the market last week for a whopping $50 million.
Why it matters: It's the most expensive home listing ever in the Nashville area.
- The Frist family purchased the property for $2.2 million in 1993 and built the house in 2001.
Driving the news: The 19,811-square-foot home is the centerpiece of a 59-acre estate in the heart of Belle Meade.
- Real estate agent Steve Fridrich, president of Fridrich & Clark Realty, describes the house as "one of the finest homes in the region" in the listing.
By the numbers: The house includes five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and four half-bathrooms.
- There are also nine fireplaces, a six-bay garage and an in-ground pool.
More Nashville stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.