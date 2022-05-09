VP delivers TSU commencement address

Vice President Kamala Harris came to Tennessee State University on Saturday for her first commencement address at a historically Black college or university (HBCU) since taking office last year.

Why it matters: Harris referenced abortion access, voting rights and lopsided wealth while speaking to TSU graduates about the "unsettled" world that awaited them.

Harris told the graduates those challenges represent "opportunities for your leadership."

What she's saying: "In the United States, we are once again forced to defend fundamental principles that we hoped were long settled," Harris said.

"Principles like the freedom to vote, the rights of women to make decisions about their own bodies, even what constitutes the truth."

Between the lines: Harris' remarks tied back to the leaked draft opinion published last week that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is on the verge of overturning Roe v. Wade.

If such a ruling was issued, nearly all abortions would be banned in Tennessee 30 days later.

Driving the news: Harris drew on her experiences as an HBCU student at Howard University to connect with the TSU audience.

"I stand before you today as the vice president of the United States of America and as a proud graduate of an HBCU to say there is no limit to your capacity for greatness and there is no obstacle you cannot overcome and there is no barrier you cannot break," Harris said.

Yes, and: Harris also made local shout-outs, mentioning $10 Tuesdays at Slim & Husky's on Buchanan Street and praising TSU president Glenda Glover as "a tremendous friend."