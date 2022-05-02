Nashville library releases "I read banned books" card

The Nashville Public Library (NPL) launched a campaign celebrating the "freedom to read,” a rebuttal to state legislators' efforts to make it easier to ban books in schools.

A limited-edition library card proclaims "I read banned books" as part of the library's drive to distribute 5,000 new cards in one month.

Both new and existing cardholders can pick up one of the limited-edition cards at any library branch through May 26.

Why it matters: NPL is rejecting censorship efforts that have cropped up around the state and the nation.

What they're saying: "I want Nashvillians to know: Nashville Public Library will always respect your freedom to read — to independently determine what you read, and don’t read, and to exercise your role in determining what your children read," NPL director Kent Oliver said in a statement.

"This campaign is our way of bringing our community together in our shared freedom to read, which is essential to sustaining our democracy."

Between the lines: State lawmakers approved legislation last week that would give a politically appointed panel the power to override school board decisions and remove books from school libraries across the state.

The bill's Republican sponsor drew criticism last week for suggesting banned books be burned, although he later said book burning was unlikely.

The big picture: Impassioned debates over books allowed in school libraries and curriculums have spiked across the country.

Zoom in: NPL mentioned two high-profile local incidents while announcing its new initiative.

The McMinn County school board removed "Maus," a graphic novel about the Holocaust, from its curriculum in January.

Williamson County schools removed the award-winning book "Walk Two Moons" following pressure from a conservative parents group.

Yes, but: 71% of voters oppose efforts to remove books from school libraries, according to a 2022 national poll conducted for the American Library Association and cited in the NPL announcement.