Music Monday: A tribute to The Judds

Our Music Monday playlist on Spotify this week is an homage to The Judds, and dedicated to the memory of Naomi Judd, who died Saturday at 76.

Nate's favorite Judds song is "Have Mercy," which his wife Alison Carmona has performed countless times.

Alison got hooked on country music through The Judds, which eventually inspired her move to Nashville.

Adam has listened to The Judds' music so much it feels woven into his DNA.

Hits like "Mama He's Crazy" and "Grandpa (Tell Me 'Bout The Good Old Days)" are undeniable.

But "Flies On The Butter (You Can't Go Home Again)," a meditation on family and loss recorded years after their heyday, is especially poignant now.

And yes, we love "Love is Alive" so much we included two different versions.

Don't miss it: The Judds delivered an unforgettable rendition of their signature song "Love Can Build a Bridge," co-written by Naomi, at the CMT Awards last month.

What to watch: We plan to feature the other inductees to the Country Music Hall of Fame — Ray Charles, drummer Eddie Bayers and pedal steel guitarist Pete Drake — in next week's playlist.