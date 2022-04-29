6 lakefront Airbnbs near Nashville for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with six scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a two-hour drive from Nashville.

Say hello to lake life in this cozy Airbnb that provides picturesque views of Old Hickory Lake and a covered porch daybed swing.

Location: Old Hickory Lake

Old Hickory Lake Features: Lake access, washer and dryer, free parking onsite; paddleboards, kayak and fishing equipment available upon request

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $210 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

About an hour east of Nashville, Lago Vista is a family-friendly 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath cabin stocked with all the essentials for a fun lake vacation for all ages.

Location: Center Hill Lake

Center Hill Lake Features: Stone wood-burning fireplace, jacuzzi bathtub, charcoal grill

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $302 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Just a few minutes from Hurricane Marina, there's fun both inside and outside of this Center Hill Lake Airbnb. Guests can enjoy the view of the lake from the deck or play foosball, pool, or darts indoors.

Location: Center Hill Lake

Center Hill Lake Features: Screened-in deck, in-unit washer and dryer, pool and foosball table

11 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms Cost: $551 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

A short walk to the dock, this quiet cabin provides convenience by being next door to the Center Hill Marina.

Location: Center Hill Lake

Center Hill Lake Features: Free parking onsite, lake access, grill, gated community

8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $225 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

There's lots to love about this spacious lake cabin, but perhaps the coolest feature is the full-sized game room including an arcade system with more than 15,000 games, poker table, pool table, ping pong, dart board, a chess area, fitness equipment and board games.

Location: Lake Barkley

Lake Barkley Features: Pet-friendly, wrap-around deck, game room, fire pit

14 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $325 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Look no further than this spacious rental for your big group's lake vacation.

Location: Kentucky Lake, Waverly, TN

Kentucky Lake, Waverly, TN Features: Private hot tub with Bluetooth speakers, pet-friendly, grill, fire pit

12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $735 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb