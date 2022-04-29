6 lakefront Airbnbs near Nashville for summer vacation
Plan your summer vacation with six scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all less than a two-hour drive from Nashville.
1. Old Hickory Lake Apartment
Say hello to lake life in this cozy Airbnb that provides picturesque views of Old Hickory Lake and a covered porch daybed swing.
- Location: Old Hickory Lake
- Features: Lake access, washer and dryer, free parking onsite; paddleboards, kayak and fishing equipment available upon request
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $210 per night
2. Lago Vista
About an hour east of Nashville, Lago Vista is a family-friendly 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath cabin stocked with all the essentials for a fun lake vacation for all ages.
- Location: Center Hill Lake
- Features: Stone wood-burning fireplace, jacuzzi bathtub, charcoal grill
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $302 per night
3. Two-story lakeside bungalow
Just a few minutes from Hurricane Marina, there's fun both inside and outside of this Center Hill Lake Airbnb. Guests can enjoy the view of the lake from the deck or play foosball, pool, or darts indoors.
- Location: Center Hill Lake
- Features: Screened-in deck, in-unit washer and dryer, pool and foosball table
- Space: 11 guests, 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Cost: $551 per night
4. Rustic cabin near marina
A short walk to the dock, this quiet cabin provides convenience by being next door to the Center Hill Marina.
- Location: Center Hill Lake
- Features: Free parking onsite, lake access, grill, gated community
- Space: 8 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $225 per night
5. Spacious lake cabin
There's lots to love about this spacious lake cabin, but perhaps the coolest feature is the full-sized game room including an arcade system with more than 15,000 games, poker table, pool table, ping pong, dart board, a chess area, fitness equipment and board games.
- Location: Lake Barkley
- Features: Pet-friendly, wrap-around deck, game room, fire pit
- Space: 14 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $325 per night
6. Modern Kentucky Lake Chalet
Look no further than this spacious rental for your big group's lake vacation.
- Location: Kentucky Lake, Waverly, TN
- Features: Private hot tub with Bluetooth speakers, pet-friendly, grill, fire pit
- Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $735 per night
