Tennessee lawmakers target transgender issues

Legislation targeting transgender issues is quickly advancing as the General Assembly moves to wrap up its session.

Why it matters: Tennessee emerged as a leading force in anti-transgender bills last year, per the Associated Press. Advocates say the action this year suggests that trend will endure.

Similar efforts have taken root across the country.

Driving the news: Republican lawmakers this week passed a bill barring transgender athletes in female college sports. It is headed to Gov. Bill Lee's desk.

Lee signed a separate bill last week adding harsh penalties for K-12 schools that allow transgender athletes to compete in sports that align with their gender identity.

A third bill still being considered in the state Senate would protect public school teachers from punishment if they purposefully misgender a transgender student.

State of play: Conservatives say the sports-related bills were "setting a level playing field" for athletes. They frame the pronouns bill as an effort to protect school employees' freedom of speech.

Democrats and advocacy groups have condemned the measures as discriminatory and constitutionally problematic.

House Democrats slammed Republican leadership for squelching debate on the measures.

What they're saying: "It's really not in the best interest of Tennesseans," Rep. Vincent Dixie (D-Nashville) said in a news conference.

Dixie called the pronouns bill "bullying at its best" that was "attacking some of our most vulnerable population."

Between the lines: Henry Seaton, a transgender justice advocate with the ACLU of Tennessee, told lawmakers the pronouns bill could create conditions that make trans students anxious, depressed and even suicidal.

Seaton tells Axios he faced that kind of anguish when he came out as trans in high school and one teacher refused to teach him.

"It's deadly to behave like this," Seaton says. "This could kill children. That's not an exaggeration."

Yes, but: Seaton says several other bills targeting transgender people failed this year.

"I'm considering it a win for the most part because some of the most dangerous bills did not advance," he says.

What to watch: With many state lawmakers sailing toward reelection this year, Tennessee Equality Project executive director Chris Sanders tells Axios he expects similar themes to emerge in 2023.