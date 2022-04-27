2 hours ago - News

Cannery Row will stick to music

Nate Rau
three-story brick building with a sign that reads "Mercy Lounge" and wooden stairs leading up.
Photo: Beth Gwinn/Getty Images

Music industry veteran Brent Hyams has been hired to operate music venues inside the Cannery Row building, the longtime home to the Mercy Lounge complex.

What we're watching: Mercy Lounge announced last year its lease wouldn't be renewed after nearly 20 years in the space.

  • DZL, which owns the Cannery Row building, vowed at the time to maintain the space as music venues.
  • The facility will undergo upgrades beginning in June and reopen later this summer, the company announced. The final Mercy Lounge concerts will be in May.

Why it matters: It's been a tumultuous time for independent music venues in Nashville.

  • Earlier this year, 3rd and Lindsley's owner confirmed they're exploring relocation.
  • And the longtime operators of Exit/In could be forced out after that building was sold last year. The new owners have also vowed to maintain Exit/In as a music venue, but it's in question if the club will remain independent.
  • Corporate giants Live Nation and AEG have invested heavily in Nashville's live music industry in recent years, making it difficult for independent clubs to succeed.

What he's saying: "This is a legacy opportunity for me as someone who has both been a fan of the Cannery and worked within Nashville's music industry," Hyams said.

  • Hyams previously worked at the Ryman Auditorium, the Grand Ole Opry and the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Nashville stories

No stories could be found

Nashvillepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Nashville.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more