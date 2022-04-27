Music industry veteran Brent Hyams has been hired to operate music venues inside the Cannery Row building, the longtime home to the Mercy Lounge complex.

What we're watching: Mercy Lounge announced last year its lease wouldn't be renewed after nearly 20 years in the space.

DZL, which owns the Cannery Row building, vowed at the time to maintain the space as music venues.

The facility will undergo upgrades beginning in June and reopen later this summer, the company announced. The final Mercy Lounge concerts will be in May.

Why it matters: It's been a tumultuous time for independent music venues in Nashville.

Earlier this year, 3rd and Lindsley's owner confirmed they're exploring relocation.

And the longtime operators of Exit/In could be forced out after that building was sold last year. The new owners have also vowed to maintain Exit/In as a music venue, but it's in question if the club will remain independent.

Corporate giants Live Nation and AEG have invested heavily in Nashville's live music industry in recent years, making it difficult for independent clubs to succeed.

What he's saying: "This is a legacy opportunity for me as someone who has both been a fan of the Cannery and worked within Nashville's music industry," Hyams said.