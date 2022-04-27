3 must-try rooftop bars in Nashville
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.
Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.
1. White Limozeen
Details: This over-the-top bar and restaurant has great skyline views. Come for the ultra-pink decor (including a giant Dolly Parton bust), but stay for the lychee martinis.
Go when: You want a glam night out and don't mind mingling with out-of-towners.
Address: 101 20th Ave. N.
2. Acme Feed & Seed
Details: Take in the entire downtown area from the open-air rooftop at this food, drink and entertainment hub that prides itself on being a local favorite.
Perks: Make the most of your week with Acme-hosted events like Drag Bingo or Dungeons and Drafts.
Address: 101 Broadway
3. Zeppelin
Details: Bring a friend to this neon-hued, vibe-y escape that's meant to feel like you're high in the clouds.
Go when: You're looking for something fun and different from the Honky Tonk scene.
Address: 505 3rd Ave. N.
