3 must-try rooftop bars in Nashville

Details: This over-the-top bar and restaurant has great skyline views. Come for the ultra-pink decor (including a giant Dolly Parton bust), but stay for the lychee martinis.

Go when: You want a glam night out and don't mind mingling with out-of-towners.

Address: 101 20th Ave. N.

Details: Take in the entire downtown area from the open-air rooftop at this food, drink and entertainment hub that prides itself on being a local favorite.

Perks: Make the most of your week with Acme-hosted events like Drag Bingo or Dungeons and Drafts.

Address: 101 Broadway

Details: Bring a friend to this neon-hued, vibe-y escape that's meant to feel like you're high in the clouds.

Go when: You're looking for something fun and different from the Honky Tonk scene.

Address: 505 3rd Ave. N.