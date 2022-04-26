Kroger is still king among Nashville grocers
Kroger was once again the region's top grocer in 2021, bagging a third of the market share.
By the numbers: The store pulled in $2.3 billion in sales across 51 stores in the Nashville area, per new data from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.
- Grocery stores across the area logged more than $6.1 billion in total sales.
Between the lines: Grocery sales spiked at the height of the pandemic, as people ate at home.
Of note: The analysis included a review of all 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area.
