Kroger is still king among Nashville grocers

Adam Tamburin
Data: Chain Store Guide, LLC; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Kroger was once again the region's top grocer in 2021, bagging a third of the market share.

By the numbers: The store pulled in $2.3 billion in sales across 51 stores in the Nashville area, per new data from Chain Store Guide, a sales-tracking firm.

  • Grocery stores across the area logged more than $6.1 billion in total sales.

Between the lines: Grocery sales spiked at the height of the pandemic, as people ate at home.

Of note: The analysis included a review of all 14 counties in the Nashville metropolitan statistical area.

