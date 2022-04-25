Nashville's biking blues

Data: WalletHub analysis of WalkScore metrics; Table: Axios Visuals

Nashville is among the worst cities in the country for biking, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

Our city was nearly dead last, ranking 99 out of 100 cities evaluated, ahead of only Winston-Salem, N.C.

Why it matters: The study lines up with a broader discussion surrounding biking and pedestrian safety here. Advocacy groups and city officials have said for years that getting around Nashville without a car is unnecessarily dangerous.

City reports have emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure to improve accessibility and prevent injuries and deaths.

have emphasized the urgent need for infrastructure to improve accessibility and prevent injuries and deaths. Thirty-nine people died in Nashville last year while walking, biking or using scooters, according to police data.

State of play: "We aren't surprised to see Nashville at the bottom of this list," Lindsey Ganson, the director of advocacy and communications at Walk Bike Nashville, tells Axios.

"Nashville's bikeways construction program has mostly been a running list of delayed projects in recent years."

Frustrated cyclists have taken to social media to vent about slow progress, blocked bike lanes and other persistent challenges.

Driving the news: Ganson says the city's updated report on bikeways and sidewalks could improve transparency.

The report includes 2022-2024 work plans for 148 miles of bikeways and 23 miles of sidewalks.

What they're saying: Mayor John Cooper's administration "is focused on supporting initiatives that will add sidewalks, bicycle lanes and greenways to make Nashville more of a cycling city," according to a statement provided to Axios.

The city has put $6.5 million toward expanding Nashville's network of bikeways in the last two capital spending plans, Cooper's office tells Axios.

Between the lines: Councilmember Colby Sledge, who has advocated for biking and pedestrian safety, tells Axios that while the city has made strides in some areas, its infrastructure is still "falling short."

Sledge says many improvements take place around large development projects.

Citywide progress will require officials to think broadly about connecting its network of sidewalks and bike lanes, rather than just creating pockets of accessibility, he says.

"It's going to require a shift in thinking," Sledge says.