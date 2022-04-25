Music Monday: May concerts in Nashville

Our Music Monday playlist this week features songs by artists who will perform in Nashville in May.

Olivia Rodrigo, Jack White and Bonnie Raitt are among the acts bringing their talents to Music City.

💭 Nate's thought bubble: I am thrilled for the opportunity to see Cloakroom, a band from near my hometown in northwest Indiana, perform at Drkmttr on May 8.

Cloakroom probably deserves the weirdly specific honor of being the best rock band from that region in my lifetime. (The title of most successful band from the region overall must go to an obscure little group called the Jackson 5.)

I did not get tickets to another concert I wanted to see in May, as Turnstile's show at Brooklyn Bowl is sold out. I hesitated to buy tickets due to my old age and the fact that Turnstile puts on shows that look something like this.

The younger version of myself would probably be allocating all my extra money to see shows like Built to Spill at the Basement East, Deftones at Municipal Auditorium and Nine Inch Nails at FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin (also sold out). Rock on!

