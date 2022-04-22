Vinyl records boom nationally, in Nashville

Data: RIAA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Nashville continues to assert itself as one of the world's preeminent vinyl record cities.

Czech Republic-based GZ Media recently announced it's opening a manufacturing and distribution center on Brick Church Drive called Nashville Record Pressing.

Why it matters: The $13 million investment will bring 225 jobs, including executives at the NRP headquarters.

CEO Drake Coker says the investment is in direct response to cries from record labels for the music industry to increase its vinyl record production capacity.

What he's saying: "We're committed to becoming a source of pride for the community," Coker said in a media release.

The big picture: NRP joins a stable of other vinyl-focused companies already thriving in Music City, most notably United Record Pressing, which announced yet another expansion earlier this year.

Other unique vinyl-focused local businesses include record shops, vinyl-focused labels like Dualtone Records and the recording studio and electroplating-specialty shop Welcome to 1979.

By the numbers: Vinyl record sales have been growing steadily in recent years, but really blew up in 2021, eclipsing $1 billion in revenue.