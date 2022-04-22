Vinyl records boom nationally, in Nashville
Nashville continues to assert itself as one of the world's preeminent vinyl record cities.
- Czech Republic-based GZ Media recently announced it's opening a manufacturing and distribution center on Brick Church Drive called Nashville Record Pressing.
Why it matters: The $13 million investment will bring 225 jobs, including executives at the NRP headquarters.
- CEO Drake Coker says the investment is in direct response to cries from record labels for the music industry to increase its vinyl record production capacity.
What he's saying: "We're committed to becoming a source of pride for the community," Coker said in a media release.
The big picture: NRP joins a stable of other vinyl-focused companies already thriving in Music City, most notably United Record Pressing, which announced yet another expansion earlier this year.
- Other unique vinyl-focused local businesses include record shops, vinyl-focused labels like Dualtone Records and the recording studio and electroplating-specialty shop Welcome to 1979.
By the numbers: Vinyl record sales have been growing steadily in recent years, but really blew up in 2021, eclipsing $1 billion in revenue.
- Just 11 years ago, the format generated $119.4 million in revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America.
