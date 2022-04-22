Trendy earrings brand Studs just opened a new studio at Fifth + Broadway, Axios' Sami Sparber writes.

5064 Broadway Place is Studs' first studio in Tennessee and its 11th location since launching in 2019.

Why it matters: The Gen Z favorite made "earscaping" — the subtle art of decorating your ear with personalized piercings and earrings — a thing.

Studs' other claim to fame is piercing with single-use needles instead of guns. The company says that "needles result in less tissue trauma, shorter healing time, and an overall more hygienic piercing procedure..."

How it works: The Broadway studio pierces Wednesday through Sunday from 11am to 7pm and is open daily for shopping. Piercing appointments are recommended.

Pricing: $35 for one piercing and $50 for two, plus jewelry, which ranges from $30 to $100+ per earring.

Between the lines: Studs is the latest buzzy tenant to join Fifth + Broadway, the sprawling mixed-use development that opened last year.

💭 Sami's thought bubble: Millennials had Claire's, Gen Z has Studs. Influencers have helped the playful brand gain a cult following.